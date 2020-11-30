Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $114,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

