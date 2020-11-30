GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $2,998,320.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $2,998,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,214,005.48.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 1,073.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 679,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 36.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 39.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 99.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

