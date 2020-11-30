GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $2,214,005.48 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,214,005.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $2,998,320.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

