Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $1,920,000.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GMED opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

