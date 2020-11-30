Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $1,920,000.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of GMED opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.