Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) & Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Head-To-Head Review

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -38.63% N/A -33.93% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Eagle Entertainment and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.02 Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.53 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.