Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Director Sells $449,352.96 in Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $449,352.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $5.13 on Monday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

