frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.20% of frontdoor worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 240.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000.

FTDR opened at $47.59 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. BidaskClub raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

