Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,793,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,632,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 187.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock worth $162,812,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

