Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

