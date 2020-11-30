Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.