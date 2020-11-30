Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after buying an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

