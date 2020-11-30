Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,274 shares of company stock worth $24,734,707. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $198.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $206.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

