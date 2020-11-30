Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,104,000 after purchasing an additional 183,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.