Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

ADI stock opened at $137.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

