Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,295.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 353.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $19,918,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

