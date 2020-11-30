Financial Survey: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) versus Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Ambow Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 6.06% -12.27% 6.86% Ambow Education -13.44% -38.82% -6.27%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Online Education Group and Ambow Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ambow Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.65%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Ambow Education.

Volatility and Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambow Education has a beta of -11.39, suggesting that its stock price is 1,239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ambow Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and Ambow Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $213.08 million 2.65 -$15.00 million N/A N/A Ambow Education $83.87 million 0.64 -$14.36 million N/A N/A

Ambow Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Online Education Group.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Ambow Education on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs. The CP&CE Programs segment operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its web-based applications. This segment also offers educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instructions for K-12 level students; career enhancement services and products focusing on improving educational opportunities for primary and advanced degree school students, and employment opportunities for university graduates; and outbound and in-house management trainings for corporate clients. In addition, this segment provides students with training for professional skills, such as case studies, job environment simulation, and technical skills; soft skills, including time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques; and intellectualized operational services to corporate clients, colleges, and universities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 60 centers and schools comprising 3 K-12 schools, 25 tutoring centers, 26 training offices, 5 career enhancement centers, and 1 career enhancement college. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

