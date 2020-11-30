Financial Review: Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport N/A N/A -97.46% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Worksport and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.93 million 6.20 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.11 $313.00 million $3.86 1.26

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Worksport on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

