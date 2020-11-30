Financial Review: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) & ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO)

ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZOOM Technologies and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.35 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.58

ZOOM Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonim Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZOOM Technologies and Sonim Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sonim Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.98%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than ZOOM Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

ZOOM Technologies has a beta of 26.75, indicating that its share price is 2,575% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOM Technologies and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies -40.31% -111.32% -50.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats ZOOM Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOM Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

