Financial Review: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) versus Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 17.66% 9.65% 0.86% ACNB 16.45% 8.97% 0.96%

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orrstown Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.05%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than ACNB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $121.54 million 1.58 $16.92 million $1.84 9.29 ACNB $87.73 million 2.63 $23.72 million N/A N/A

ACNB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orrstown Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats ACNB on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors and Wheatland name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As of April 21, 2020, it had offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

