Financial Contrast: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) vs. Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and Franklin Street Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $894.80 million 15.40 $545.96 million $1.48 17.35 Franklin Street Properties $269.07 million 1.95 $6.47 million $0.91 5.36

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VICI Properties and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 1 14 1 3.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

VICI Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.97, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given VICI Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. VICI Properties pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Franklin Street Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin Street Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 46.09% 4.80% 2.77% Franklin Street Properties -0.46% -0.16% -0.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

