Financial Contrast: Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) versus GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Powerstorm has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Powerstorm and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A GCI Liberty 84.77% 6.81% 3.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Powerstorm and GCI Liberty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A GCI Liberty 0 0 3 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powerstorm and GCI Liberty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GCI Liberty $894.73 million 10.80 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -22.33

GCI Liberty has higher revenue and earnings than Powerstorm.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Powerstorm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. focuses on developing and delivering turnkey power management and energy storage solutions worldwide. The company's products include modular energy storage solution, a containerized hybrid energy solution powered by solar and/or wind turbines that consists of a diesel generator/alternator combined with lithium ion battery-based system, which provides renewable off-grid power. It also offers zeroXess, an off-grid solar lighting kit for personal use in small house, humanitarian relief, disaster recovery, and camping applications. The company was formerly known as Powerstorm Capital Corporation and changed its name to Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. in February 2015. Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

