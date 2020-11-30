Financial Contrast: Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) & Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN)

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arconic and Technology General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic 2.97% 10.05% 3.05% Technology General N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arconic and Technology General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic 1 1 6 0 2.63 Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arconic currently has a consensus price target of $29.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Arconic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arconic is more favorable than Technology General.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Arconic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Arconic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Technology General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arconic and Technology General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic $7.28 billion 0.43 $225.00 million N/A N/A Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arconic has higher revenue and earnings than Technology General.

Summary

Arconic beats Technology General on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, and packaging markets. The Extrusions segment offers extruded products, including aerospace shapes, automotive shapes, seamless tubes, hollows, mortar fins, and high strength rods and bars for ground transportation, aerospace, and industrial markets. The Building and Construction Systems segment provides various products and building envelope solutions, such as entrances, curtain walls, windows, composite panels, and coil coated sheets for fabricators and glazing subcontractors. The company was formerly known as Arconic Rolled Products Corporation and changed its name to Arconic Corporation in Arpil 2020. Arconic Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Technology General Company Profile

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

