Financial Contrast: 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A Community Bancorp 25.79% 14.16% 1.25%

1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1st Capital Bank and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 3.02 $2.85 million N/A N/A Community Bancorp $37.71 million 2.18 $8.82 million N/A N/A

Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of 1st Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, and equipment and acquisition financing; term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers home loans or refinance and home equity lines of credit; small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire transfer request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California, as well as a loan production office in Santa Cruz County. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

