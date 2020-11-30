Financial Comparison: New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) vs. The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods 3.87% 6.03% 3.72%

88.9% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Earth Life Sciences and The Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A The Simply Good Foods 0 0 9 0 3.00

The Simply Good Foods has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 23.88%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and The Simply Good Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods $523.38 million 4.09 $47.54 million $0.56 39.93

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Earth Life Sciences

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

