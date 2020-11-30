Financial Analysis: XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) vs. Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XT Energy Group and Nidec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $53.13 million 1.00 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Nidec $14.09 billion 5.39 $552.77 million $0.29 109.90

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares XT Energy Group and Nidec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42% Nidec 5.34% 8.36% 3.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nidec has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XT Energy Group and Nidec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nidec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nidec beats XT Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XT Energy Group

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive, home appliances, information technology, office automation, mobile devices and optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, and processing/inspection equipment. Nidec Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

