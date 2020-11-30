Financial Analysis: MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) vs. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FirstService has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FirstService and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 2.64% 13.48% 3.51% MMA Capital 175.49% 28.65% 15.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstService and MMA Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.41 billion 2.44 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -20.73 MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.41 $100.98 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstService.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstService and MMA Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 3 4 0 2.57 MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService currently has a consensus price target of $125.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.00%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than MMA Capital.

Summary

FirstService beats MMA Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets locations and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

