Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Exelon were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,823 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 175,726 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 52,323 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,482 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

