Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after buying an additional 544,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.77 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.