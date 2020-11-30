Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,346,804 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $38,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 416,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 258,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $79.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -614.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

In other Envestnet news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,510.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

