Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head-To-Head Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Enel Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.45 billion 1.02 $414.61 million N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Enel Chile -4.61% 29.88% 14.25%

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enel Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enel Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.99%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Brookfield Renewable on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 7,303 megawatts of installed capacity with 129 generation units, including 40 hydroelectric, 21 thermal, 59 wind powered, 8 solar, and 1 geothermal generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 1.97 million customers. The company also engages in transportation of natural gas and other fuels; provides construction of works and engineering, and consulting services; and develops real estate projects. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

