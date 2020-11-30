Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6167 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

