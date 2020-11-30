Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 35.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $281.29 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

