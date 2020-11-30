Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after acquiring an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,139,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

