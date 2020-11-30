Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $114.33 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,780. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

