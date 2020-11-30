Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 92.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,995,000 after acquiring an additional 989,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 794,588 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 548,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of PFG opened at $51.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

