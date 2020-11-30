EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE:EME opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

