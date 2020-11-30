Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $83,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.26 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

