eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $237,142.60 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

