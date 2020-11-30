Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

DUK opened at $94.60 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

