Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) & SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Dominion Energy pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SSE pays out 133.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominion Energy and SSE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.89 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.64 SSE $8.65 billion 2.23 -$75.01 million $1.06 17.39

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. SSE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 1 10 6 0 2.29 SSE 1 5 3 0 2.22

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $83.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than SSE.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats SSE on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure. The company's Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The company's Contracted Generation segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30,700 megawatts of electric generating capacity; 10,400 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,000 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,600 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 103,400 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It serves approximately 7 million utility and retail energy customers; and operates underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

