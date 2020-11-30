Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.68.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $218.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 195.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,765,000 after purchasing an additional 596,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 141.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 516,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

