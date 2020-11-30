Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 760,611.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 8.47% of Dollar General worth $74,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.68.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

