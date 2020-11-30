Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.35% of Digital Realty Trust worth $80,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 16,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

DLR opened at $136.73 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,231 shares of company stock worth $10,413,432 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

