Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 409,252 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.35% of Digital Realty Trust worth $80,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,413,432 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $136.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

