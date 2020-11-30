Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Sells $910,064.29 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $910,064.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DMRC stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $652.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Digimarc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digimarc by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 8.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Digimarc by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

