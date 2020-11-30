Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Sells $1,491,427.08 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,491,427.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $42.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $652.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digimarc by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Digimarc by 36.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 8.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

