DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells $1,884,895.76 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,884,895.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,980.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DKS stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $36,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.