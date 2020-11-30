Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

