Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $261.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

