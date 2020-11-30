CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

